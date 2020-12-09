Walt Disney Family Museum Launches “it’s a small world: A Virtual Community Art Exhibition”

The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco has revealed their new virtual community exhibition, it’s a small world, after a quick reception and brief tour showcasing the digital recreation of the museum wings.

What’s Happening:

A virtual reception celebrating the artists who contributed to our newest virtual special exhibition, it’s a small world: A Virtual Community Art Exhibition was held moments before the Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco revealed the new exhibit digitally.

was held moments before the Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco revealed the new exhibit digitally. In the reception (below) you can hear comments from museum Executive Director Kirsten Komoroske, and Director of Collections and Exhibitions—and exhibition curator—Marina Villar Delgado, then enjoy the grand reveal and a guided tour of the exhibition, hosted by tour guide Chris Mullins.

The virtual exhibition functions similar to other virtual touring software and is comparable to the popular Google Streetview in its interface.

The Walt Disney Family Museum received hundreds of contributions from artists based in Mexico, Canada, India, Singapore, and all throughout the United States. Submissions were first entered in a juried pool, with 120 pieces ultimately selected to be displayed in a 3D-rendering of the Diane Disney Miller Exhibition Hall, which has previously housed world-class exhibitions including MAGIC, COLOR, FLAIR: The World of Mary Blair, Disney and Dalí: Architects of the Imagination , and Mickey Mouse: From Walt to the World.

, and The virtual exhibition is now live and open to the public at waltdisney.org/smallworld