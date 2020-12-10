Disney Announces New Films Coming to Disney+ at Disney Investor Day

Over the course of the four-hour Disney Investor Day, Disney showed off some new footage from previously announced Disney+ movies, but also announced a few we hadn’t heard about. In this post, we’ll share all of the new films that were announced just for Disney+.

The Keanon Lowe Project

Inspired by the true story of a high school coach who stopped a shooting at his school, this Disney+ original film is being produced by Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia through their Seven Bucks Productions company.

The Chris Paul Project

The life of NBA star Chris Paul becomes a major motion picture on Disney+ that tells the story of his incredible rise to fame.

Cheaper by the Dozen

black-ish creator Kenya barris produces a new adaptation of the 20th Century Studios film Cheaper by the Dozen, this time focusing on a multiracial blended family that’s also trying to manage a family business. Gabrielle Union is the first star announced for the film, which will premiere in 2022.

An all-new animated adaptation of the beloved children's book is coming to Disney+ next year.

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild

A spin-off film of Blue Sky Animation Studios’ Ice Age series follows Buck the weasel and possum brothers Crash and Eddie on a brand-new adventure. Simon Pegg returns as the voice of Buck in this animated film coming to Disney+ in 2022.

Night at the Museum

A new animated film based on Night at the Museum directed by Shawn Levy, who directed the previous films in the series, is also coming to Disney+ in 2021.