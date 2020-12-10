Hulu Original Series “The Handmaids Tale” Renewed For Fifth Season

The cast of the popular Hulu original series, The Handmaid’s Tale, are happy to announce that the start of season four and that the popular and critically acclaimed series will be returning for a fifth season.
✨The cast has a special message for you ✨
Season 4 returns in 2021 …oh and praise be, we’ve also been renewed for Season 5! #HandmaidsTale pic.twitter.com/B8GauXz5yf
— The Handmaid's Tale (@HandmaidsOnHulu) December 10, 2020
- Shortly after it was revealed that a fifth season of the popular and critically-acclaimed series, The Handmaid’s Tale, was coming during the Walt Disney Company’s Investors Day, the official Handmaid’s Tale twitter account tweeted a video of the cast announcing the same.
- The fourth season of the show is due out in 2021, and has been renewed for a fifth season after that. No premiere date for season 5 was revealed at this time.
- Adapted from the classic novel by Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid's Tale is the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly the United States. Facing environmental disasters and a plunging birth rate, Gilead is ruled by a twisted fundamentalism in its militarized ‘return to traditional values'. As one of the few remaining fertile women, Offred (Elisabeth Moss) is a Handmaid in the Commander’s household, one of the caste of women forced into sexual servitude as a last desperate attempt to repopulate the world. In this terrifying society, Offred must navigate between Commanders, their cruel Wives, domestic Marthas, and her fellow Handmaids – where anyone could be a spy for Gilead – all with one goal: to survive and find the daughter that was taken from her.
