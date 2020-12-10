Hulu Original Series “The Handmaids Tale” Renewed For Fifth Season

The cast of the popular Hulu original series, The Handmaid’s Tale, are happy to announce that the start of season four and that the popular and critically acclaimed series will be returning for a fifth season.

✨The cast has a special message for you ✨

Season 4 returns in 2021 …oh and praise be, we’ve also been renewed for Season 5! #HandmaidsTale pic.twitter.com/B8GauXz5yf — The Handmaid's Tale (@HandmaidsOnHulu) December 10, 2020

What’s Happening:

Shortly after it was revealed that a fifth season of the popular and critically-acclaimed series, The Handmaid’s Tale, was coming during the Walt Disney Company’s Investors Day, the official Handmaid’s Tale twitter account tweeted a video of the cast announcing the same.

was coming during the Walt Disney Company’s Investors Day, the official Handmaid’s Tale twitter account tweeted a video of the cast announcing the same. The fourth season of the show is due out in 2021, and has been renewed for a fifth season after that. No premiere date for season 5 was revealed at this time.