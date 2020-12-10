Marvel’s “Loki” Sets May Premier Date, Gets First Trailer

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige stepped into the spotlight during Disney’s Investor Day presentation to talk about some of the exciting new things Marvel has coming to Disney+. We learned that the highly anticipated Loki series will be coming to Disney+ in May and also got a look at a trailer for the new series.
- Loki of course returns Tom Hiddleston who will reprise his role as the title character.
- In Marvel Studios’ Loki, the mercurial villain resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.
- Kate Herron directs and Michael Waldron is head writer.
- Joining Hiddleston in the series are Richard E. Grant, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Sophia Di Martino.