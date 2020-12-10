Recapping the Test Footage Shown for “Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers” Movie Coming to Disney+

During today’s Disney Investors Day presentation, we learned of a new hybrid live-action-animated movie based on the beloved animated series Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers.

The stars actor/comedian John Mulan

The film will be directed by Akiva Schaffer, who is also a member of comedy group The Lonely Island with Samberg.

During the presentation, we got to see an animation test for the film, featuring the voices of these two hilarious actors as the iconic characters.

The test showed Chip and Dale exploring a warehouse of some sort before Dale stumbled into some boxes.

He pranks Chip, making him think his head is missing in a hilarious bit that perfectly shows off the hijinks these two will get into in the film.

They are then approached by a big, menacing character with “Polar Express eyes,” voiced by Seth Rogen.

After a hilarious interaction with Rogen’s character, they explain that they just want to talk to someone else and he simply responds with an “ok” and walks away as the footage ends.

The Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers movie will come to Disney+