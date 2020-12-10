Recapping the Test Footage Shown for “Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers” Movie Coming to Disney+

During today’s Disney Investors Day presentation, we learned of a new hybrid live-action-animated movie based on the beloved animated series Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers.
- The stars actor/comedian John Mulaney as Chip and actor/comedian Andy Samberg as Dale.
- The film will be directed by Akiva Schaffer, who is also a member of comedy group The Lonely Island with Samberg.
- During the presentation, we got to see an animation test for the film, featuring the voices of these two hilarious actors as the iconic characters.
- The test showed Chip and Dale exploring a warehouse of some sort before Dale stumbled into some boxes.
- He pranks Chip, making him think his head is missing in a hilarious bit that perfectly shows off the hijinks these two will get into in the film.
- They are then approached by a big, menacing character with “Polar Express eyes,” voiced by Seth Rogen.
- After a hilarious interaction with Rogen’s character, they explain that they just want to talk to someone else and he simply responds with an “ok” and walks away as the footage ends.
- The Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers movie will come to Disney+.