“12 Days of Pol” All-Day Marathons Start December 21 Through January 3rd on Nat Geo WILD

Nat Geo WILD is getting into the holiday spirit with the return of 12 Days of Pol from December 21 through January 3rd. You can’t really beat a Dr. Pol marathon, but the gifts keep coming with the new season of The Incredible Dr. Pol starting January 2.
- The 12-day marathon will include fan favorites and all-new behind the scenes stories with Dr. Pol himself.
- Dr. Pol is a veterinarian living in Michigan who specializes in large farm animals. His series can also be seen on Disney+.
- You can read our review on the season 17 premiere of The Incredible Dr. Pol here.
- Dr. Pol was kind enough to send over his Paw-liday tips for us animal lovers to keep in mind this season.
