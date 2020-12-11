runDisney Transitions 2021 Star Wars Rival Run Weekend to Virtual Races

runDisney has sent an update through Twitter that the 2021 Star Wars Rival Run Weekend (April 15 – 18, 2021) will be transitioning to virtual races.

What’s Happening:

runDisney has transitioned the 2021 Star Wars Rival Run Weekend at The Walt Disney World

Participants who registered through runDisney.com are eligible to receive a full refund or convert their registration to the virtual event series.

Those who decide to do the virtual series will receive a medal for each distance they complete and an option of a race shirt.

More information including refund details and virtual race options are available here

If you’re interested in signing up for the event, all details are available here