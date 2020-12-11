“Star Wars: Squadrons” December Content Drop Has Arrived

Star Wars: Squadrons has come out with a new free update. Let’s check out the video and go over what’s new for us pilots.

Aside from general improvements to the overall gameplay and controls, we are getting two new ships to pilot.

The B-wing has been added to the New Republic fleet with an Ion Beam that does significant damage to capital ship shields, and a Gyro/Aux Control Module that allows you to rotate the entire ship around your cockpit, in true B-wing style.

The TIE defender was added to the Imperial Navy with an Advanced Power System allowing you to overcharge systems with max power or give a weaker overcharge to all systems.

We are also getting custom match matching, so you can battle as you please with your choice of map and other options.

Catch up on what was new in the November supply drop as well as more info on this December supply drop

