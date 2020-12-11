“What’s Up, Disney+” New Episode Interviews Cast of “Safety” and “High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special”

The eighth episode of What’s Up, Disney+ is now live on YouTube covering two of today’s brand-new exclusives, High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special and Safety.
What’s Happening:
- The eighth episode of What’s Up, Disney+ celebrates new exclusives High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special and Safety, plus the 20th anniversary of The Emperor's New Groove.
- Hosts Andre Meadows and Jenny Lorenzo geek out over all of this week’s topics, starting with High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special and interviews with the cast.
- Next they took a little break to talk about some of the Disney Investor Day announcements, and there were a lot of them! Click here to see them all!
- The cast of Safety share their Disney+ Fantasy Football Lineup.
- Lastly, December 15th is the 20th anniversary of The Emperor's New Groove and Andre and Jenny celebrate by sharing their favorite moments from the film.