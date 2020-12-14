Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of “Cast Away” with Special “Wilson” Volleyball

We’re sorry, Wilson! Sorry! Sorry that we didn’t buy you sooner! Wilson is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the film Cast Away with a special anniversary volleyball that looks like the handmade creation of the film’s star, Tom Hanks, in the classic film.

To celebrate the 20 th anniversary of Cast Away, the film where we see Chuck Noland (as portrayed by Tom Hanks) lost at sea, and seemingly losing all hope. A certain volleyball manufacturer has recreated a helpful, yet inanimate, friend that came into the picture…Wilson!

20 years later, fans can bring Wilson home again with this special edition volleyball, a replica of what was used in the film, and a great ball on the court, on the sand, or on the shelf at home. This limited run features special edition anniversary packaging.

The Wilson Cast Away ball is a great friend and an even better ball. This replica of the actual ball used in Cast Away has a top-quality, synthetic leather cover for great touch and feel. This single release, limited-edition run won’t last forever. Get him now before he’s lost at sea.

The special volleyball will sell for $19.99 and is available at Wilson.com