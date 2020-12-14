Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of “Cast Away” with Special “Wilson” Volleyball

We’re sorry, Wilson! Sorry! Sorry that we didn’t buy you sooner! Wilson is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the film Cast Away with a special anniversary volleyball that looks like the handmade creation of the film’s star, Tom Hanks, in the classic film.
What’s Happening:
- To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Cast Away, the film where we see Chuck Noland (as portrayed by Tom Hanks) lost at sea, and seemingly losing all hope. A certain volleyball manufacturer has recreated a helpful, yet inanimate, friend that came into the picture…Wilson!
- 20 years later, fans can bring Wilson home again with this special edition volleyball, a replica of what was used in the film, and a great ball on the court, on the sand, or on the shelf at home. This limited run features special edition anniversary packaging.
- The Wilson Cast Away ball is a great friend and an even better ball. This replica of the actual ball used in Cast Away has a top-quality, synthetic leather cover for great touch and feel. This single release, limited-edition run won’t last forever. Get him now before he’s lost at sea.
- The special volleyball will sell for $19.99 and is available at Wilson.com
- Cast Away is a drama that was released in 2000, directed and produced by Robert Zemeckis and starring Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt, and Nick Searcy. Hanks plays Chuck Noland, a FedEx employee stranded on an uninhabited island after his plane crashes in the South Pacific, and the film depicts his desperate attempts to survive and return home. The film made $429 million worldwide, with Hanks nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role at the 73rd Academy Awards.
- The Wilson Volleyball became immediately associated with the film, as it, in the story, became the only friend to Hanks’ character and arguably the most emotional scene in the movie as the (spoiler alert) ball fell into the ocean and drifted away with Hanks crying and apologizing as the ball floated into the distance.