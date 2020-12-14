“Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” Will Premiere January 7th, and the List of Celebrities Has Been Revealed

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune will have its series premiere Thursday, January 7th on ABC. Hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune will have celebrities competing to earn money for their selected charities on the popular game show. ABC just released a video showing a list of celebrities that’ll be spinning the wheel.

The lineup includes Leslie Jones, Tony Hawk, Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore, Jeannie Mai, Rachael Leigh Cook, Kevin Nealon, Sherri Shepherd, Chandra Wilson, Maria Menounos, Constance Zimmer, Yvette Nicole Brown, Patton Oswalt, Jennie Garth, Chrissy Metz, Teri Hatcher, Karamo Brown, Drew Carey, Alfonso Ribeiro, Robert Herjavec, Chris Harrison, Joel McHale, Paul Reubens, and Nicole Byer.

You can learn more about Wheel of Fortune at their official website.