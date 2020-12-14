Marvel to Celebrate 80 Years of Captain America with Giant-Sized Tribute Issue

In March 1941, comic book legends Jack Kirby and Joe Simon introduced the world to Steve Rogers in the historic CAPTAIN AMERICA COMICS #1, and a pop culture icon was born. Now, Marvel will honor their tremendous contribution to the comic book industry with CAPTAIN AMERICA TRIBUTE #1, a giant-sized special celebrating the character’s 80th anniversary.

CAPTAIN AMERICA TRIBUTE #1 will feature a cadre of Marvel’s best artists redrawing and modernizing Captain America’s first appearance, CAPTAIN AMERICA COMICS #1, as well as his genre-defining reintroduction to the Marvel Universe, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s AVENGERS #4.

See the Star-Spangled Avenger’s extraordinary origin, his first battle against the Red Skull, and his Silver Age debut where he emerges from suspended animation to live on as a Star-Spangled Avenger like never before as your favorite artists reimagine these classic tales for a new age.

These definitive comic book stories will be presented in an all-new way in a star-studded special that will delight long-time True Believers and the current generation of Marvel fans!

This unparalleled undertaking will include artwork by: John Cassaday Marguerite Sauvage David Lapham Declan Shalvey Perf Pérez Salvador Larroca Leinil Francis Yu Valerio Schiti Carlos Pacheco Inhyuk Lee Kei Zama Sara Pichelli Jesús Saiz Kim Jacinto Adam Kubert Federico Vicentini Mahmud Asrar Jim Cheung Terry Dodson Joe Bennett Alex Ross Steve Epting Adam Hughes Stephanie Hans Javier Garrón Alitha E. Martinez Elena Casagrande Paco Medina Daniel Acuña Chris Samnee Butch Guice Rachael Stott Pepe Larraz Greg Smallwood Greg Land Ray-Anthony Height Mark Bagley

The comic will also feature artwork from Marvel’s Stormbreakers, including: Peach Momoko Juann Cabal Carmen Carnero R.B. Silva Joshua Cassara Natacha Bustos Iban Coello Patrick Gleason

For 80 years, Captain America’s adventures have entertained fans of all ages around the world.

Don’t miss today’s top talent pay homage to Captain America’s most legendary stories when CAPTAIN AMERICA TRIBUTE #1 hits stands this coming March.

What they’re saying: