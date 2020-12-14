Marvel to Celebrate 80 Years of Captain America with Giant-Sized Tribute Issue

by | Dec 14, 2020 2:09 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

In March 1941, comic book legends Jack Kirby and Joe Simon introduced the world to Steve Rogers in the historic CAPTAIN AMERICA COMICS #1, and a pop culture icon was born. Now, Marvel will honor their tremendous contribution to the comic book industry with CAPTAIN AMERICA TRIBUTE #1, a giant-sized special celebrating the character’s 80th anniversary.

  • CAPTAIN AMERICA TRIBUTE #1 will feature a cadre of Marvel’s best artists redrawing and modernizing Captain America’s first appearance, CAPTAIN AMERICA COMICS #1, as well as his genre-defining reintroduction to the Marvel Universe, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s AVENGERS #4.
  • See the Star-Spangled Avenger’s extraordinary origin, his first battle against the Red Skull, and his Silver Age debut where he emerges from suspended animation to live on as a Star-Spangled Avenger like never before as your favorite artists reimagine these classic tales for a new age.
  • These definitive comic book stories will be presented in an all-new way in a star-studded special that will delight long-time True Believers and the current generation of Marvel fans!
  • This unparalleled undertaking will include artwork by:
    • John Cassaday
    • Marguerite Sauvage
    • David Lapham
    • Declan Shalvey
    • Perf Pérez
    • Salvador Larroca
    • Leinil Francis Yu
    • Valerio Schiti
    • Carlos Pacheco
    • Inhyuk Lee
    • Kei Zama
    • Sara Pichelli
    • Jesús Saiz
    • Kim Jacinto
    • Adam Kubert
    • Federico Vicentini
    • Mahmud Asrar
    • Jim Cheung
    • Terry Dodson
    • Joe Bennett
    • Alex Ross
    • Steve Epting
    • Adam Hughes
    • Stephanie Hans
    • Javier Garrón
    • Alitha E. Martinez
    • Elena Casagrande
    • Paco Medina
    • Daniel Acuña
    • Chris Samnee
    • Butch Guice
    • Rachael Stott
    • Pepe Larraz
    • Greg Smallwood
    • Greg Land
    • Ray-Anthony Height
    • Mark Bagley
  • The comic will also feature artwork from Marvel’s Stormbreakers, including:
    • Peach Momoko
    • Juann Cabal
    • Carmen Carnero
    • R.B. Silva
    • Joshua Cassara
    • Natacha Bustos
    • Iban Coello
    • Patrick Gleason
  • For 80 years, Captain America’s adventures have entertained fans of all ages around the world.
  • Don’t miss today’s top talent pay homage to Captain America’s most legendary stories when CAPTAIN AMERICA TRIBUTE #1 hits stands this coming March.

What they’re saying:

  • Executive Editor Tom Brevoort: “We packed this book full of top-flight artistic talent, all paying tribute to the King. So while you can just read these as stories, readers are definitely going to want to savor the experience, and see how each artist stacks up to the original work done by Jack Kirby.”
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed