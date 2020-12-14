The Official Trailer for “NOMADLAND” Released This Morning, Featuring Frances McDormand

This morning, Searchlight Pictures released the official trailer for NOMADLAND starring Frances McDormand as Fern. The story follows Fern after the economic collapse of a town in Nevada during the Great Recession, venturing off with her van into the American West as a modern-day nomad. The film is scheduled to be released in February 2021.
- NOMADLAND is directed by Chloé Zhao, inspired by the non-fiction book Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century by Jessica Bruder (2017).
- “The film features real nomads Linda May, Swankie, and Bob Wells as Fern’s mentors and comrades in her exploration through the vast landscape of the American West.”
- The film received nominations for Best Feature and Best Actress – Frances McDormand at the Gotham Awards last month and was the People’s Choice Award winner at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.
- Disney Trivia: Frances McDormand voiced Momma in Pixar’s The Good Dinosaur (2015).
What They’re Saying:
- Director Chloé Zhao: “The American road fascinates me. It's heartbreakingly beautiful and deeply complicated. I've traveled it for many years and always hoped to capture a glimpse of it. I'm thankful to be able to make NOMADLAND and excited for audiences to join Fern on her adventure.”
You can catch NOMADLAND in theaters, coming February 2021.