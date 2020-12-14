The “Wonderful World of Disney” Returns to ABC in January with Broadcast Premieres of “The Lion King” and More

The Wonderful World of Disney returns to ABC this winter with even more films the whole family will love. For three weeks, starting in January, ABC will showcase the broadcast premieres of live-action films from Disney and Marvel. What’s even more fun is that these movies are currently streaming on Disney+ for repeated on demand viewing!

What’s Happening:

ABC has announced that it will kick off the new year with more Disney magic moments at home.

For three weeks in a row in January, the network will bring back the beloved The Wonderful World of Disney film series.

film series. Audiences will be able to enjoy the broadcast premieres of iconic titles currently available to stream on Disney+ including: The Lion King (2019) Marvel Studios’ Captain America: The Winter Soldier Disney’s Cinderella (2015)

Presenting these iconic films on ABC is one of many ways The Walt Disney Company is bringing the magic of Disney into homes right now.

And over at DisneyMagicMoments.com Star Wars

The Wonderful World of Disney Presentations:

The Lion King – Tuesday, January 5 (8:00-10:30 pm EST)

The Lion King journeys to the African savanna, where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother—and former heir to the throne—has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier – Tuesday, January 12 (8:00-11:00 pm EST)

After the cataclysmic events in New York with The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier finds Steve Rogers, aka Captain America (Chris Evans), living quietly in Washington, D.C., and trying to adjust to the modern world. But when a S.H.I.E.L.D. colleague comes under attack, Steve becomes embroiled in a web of intrigue that threatens to put the world at risk. Joining forces with the Black Widow

Cinderella – Tuesday, January 19 (8:00-10:00 pm EST)

Celebrate Disney’s Cinderella, a modern classic that shines with beauty, imagination … and magic! Despite being mistreated by her stepmother (Cate Blanchett) and stepsisters, a spirited Ella (Lily James) resolves to take charge of her fate. Add a royal ball, a Fairy Godmother (Helena Bonham-Carter) and a glass slipper, and suddenly – magic becomes reality!