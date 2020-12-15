An 8-Year-Old Boy Tries Out His New Prosthetic Legs for the First Time at Disney World

8-year-old Jackson DeLude and his mom, Ashley, recently took a trip to the Walt Disney World Resort. Not only was it their first time to Walt Disney World, but Jackson got to do something else on the trip thanks to a few NFL players from the Buffalo Bills, try out his new prosthetic legs.

Jackson was born without fully developed legs, and all he wanted for Christmas was the ability to walk.

Two NFL players from the Buffalo Bills, Matt Milano and Gabriel Davis, who are both Orlando natives, heard about the wish and wanted to help.

They covered the cost of everything, arranging to have Jackson and his mom fly out to Orlando to get fitted for two prosthetic legs and a trip to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Check out the video below to see Jackson and his mom have an unforgettable moment through Disney’s Hollywood Studios.