Good Morning America Shares Some Never Before Seen Outtakes From “The Empire Strikes Back”

Good Morning America brought us an early holiday present with an exclusive, never-before-seen set of outtakes from the filming of Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back. Check the video out below.

https://abcn.ws/2Whcc2V

What’s Happening:

In celebration of the film's 40th anniversary, Lucasfilm sent over never before seen outtakes from the filming of Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back to Good Morning America .

to The clips feature lead actors Mark Hamill (Skywalker), Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia) and Harrison Ford (Han Solo).

What They’re Saying:

George Lucas on filming the sequel: “Everybody is more enthusiastic than they were the first time. The first time, everyone was very confused by the whole thing and didn’t know what they were up against. Now they had a better picture of what it was we were making. It was fun to get started again.”

Mark Hamill on the filming: "It was so unexpected. Usually when you do a sequel, they just want to repeat the experience. It was so daring. I don't think we were ever able to be that surprising again, because it was deeper, more cerebral, it was more spiritual."

More content celebrating 40 years of The Empire Strikes Back will drop tomorrow on The Star Wars Show featuring new interviews with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, The Mandalorian executive producer Dave Filoni, directors Bryce Dallas Howard, Deborah Chow, Leslye Headland and Taika Waititi and actors Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) and Diego Luna (Andor, Rogue One).