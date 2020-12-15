Walt Disney World Parks to Offer Package Pickup Service from December 20 to January 2

Walt Disney World is looking to make holiday shopping just a little more convenient for their guests. All four parks will be offering package pickup service from December 20 through January 2.

To give Guests a convenient way to shop during the holiday gift-giving season, merchandise locations will provide package pickup service at Magic Kingdom EPCOT Disney’s Hollywood Studios Animal Kingdom

Guests who choose package pickup will have their theme park merchandise delivered to the locations listed below near the front entrance for convenient pick-up as they exit.

The following locations will offer this service: Magic Kingdom Park: Chamber of Commerce EPCOT: Gateway Gifts and World Traveler Disney’s Hollywood Studios: Oscar’s Super Service Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park: Park arrival

Resort delivery remains unavailable at this time, but home shipping will continue to be an option for Guests.