Walt Disney World Parks to Offer Package Pickup Service from December 20 to January 2

Walt Disney World is looking to make holiday shopping just a little more convenient for their guests. All four parks will be offering package pickup service from December 20 through January 2.
- Guests who choose package pickup will have their theme park merchandise delivered to the locations listed below near the front entrance for convenient pick-up as they exit.
- The following locations will offer this service:
- Magic Kingdom Park: Chamber of Commerce
- EPCOT: Gateway Gifts and World Traveler
- Disney’s Hollywood Studios: Oscar’s Super Service
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park: Park arrival
- Resort delivery remains unavailable at this time, but home shipping will continue to be an option for Guests.