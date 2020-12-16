Disney Picks Up YA Fantasy Novel “The Thief” For Live Action Development for Disney+

by | Dec 16, 2020 5:38 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Disney has reportedly picked up the Megan Whalen Turner YA Fantasy Novel The Thief for a live-action production set for Disney+ , according to the Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney has picked up YA fantasy novel The Thief by Megan Whalen Turner for a new live action production for Disney+.
  • Brian Duffield, who last wrote Love and Monsters starring Dylan O’Brien will be writing the adaptation while Pete’s Dragon and Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made’s Jim Whitaker is on board to produce.
  • The Thief is the first book in a series by Turner, The Queen’s Thief, that debuted to critical acclaim in 1996. The sixth and final book in the series debuted earlier this year. The six books are:
    • The Thief
    • The Queen of Attolia
    • The King of Attolia
    • A Conspiracy of Kings
    • Thick as Thieves
    • Return of the Thief
  • It is unclear at this time if the project for Disney+ is a series or a singular film.
  • The first book, The Thief, tells the story of the charismatic young man known as Gen, also known as Eugenides the thief. The boy is released from a prison by a king’s magus who then coerces him into a quest for a legendary object. The ensuing adventure then thrusts  Gen into the centre of political machinations, deception, and danger.

