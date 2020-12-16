Hulu Reveals Trailer, Poster for New Original Film, “The Ultimate Playlist of Noise”

This winter, Hulu will take audiences on a road trip journey to embrace various sounds in their upcoming original movie, The Ultimate Playlist of Noise. The movie arrives on the streaming platform on January 15th.

What’s Happening:

Hulu has released the official trailer and poster for their upcoming original film, The Ultimate Playlist of Noise.

After this year of being cooped up inside, audiences can enjoy the trailer that brings some much-needed adventure and appreciation for all things in life.

The Ultimate Playlist of Noise tells the story of Marcus and Wendy who set out to record a bucket list of favorite sounds before Marcus faces losing his hearing.

Trailer:

Poster:

Synopsis:

“The film follows Marcus (Keean Johnson), an audio obsessed high school senior who learns he must undergo brain surgery that will render him deaf. He decides to seize control of his fate by recording the Ultimate Playlist of Noise – a bucket list of all his favorite sounds. Once he sets out, he meets Wendy (Madeline Brewer), a wildly charming, struggling musician who is trying to escape to New York for her chance at a life-changing opportunity. Together they check off his list as they make their way across the country, until painful revelations force Marcus to face reality and his future without sound.”

Creative Team:

Directed by: Bennett Lasseter

Written by: Mitchell Winkie

Produced by: Jeremy Garelick Will Phelps Ryan Bennett Michael Schade Mickey Liddell Pete Shilaimon

