New Beta Ray Bill Series From Marvel Comics Coming in March

Beta Ray Bill recently made a thunderous appearance in the pages of Donny Cates and Nic Klein’s epic run on Thor. Now, the former Mjolnir wielder will get a brand-new limited series written and drawn by superstar creator Daniel Warren Johnson! BETA RAY BILL will begin a new saga for the worthy alien hero, spinning directly out of the events of Thor and King in Black.

Beta Ray Bill is tired of playing second fiddle to Thor – and with Beta Ray’s famous hammer, Stormbreaker, recently destroyed at the new All-Father’s hands, tensions are higher than ever.

The mighty Korbinite must strike out in search of a new weapon…and a new destiny.

Assuming he can first defeat a Knullified Fin Fang Foom!

Joined by colorist Mike Spicer, Daniel Warren Johnson will take Beta Ray Bill on a journey beyond the shadow of a god!

The special oversized debut issue also contains an exclusive conversation between Johnson and Beta Ray Bill’s creator, the legendary Walter Simonson!

Don’t miss this exciting new era for one of comic book’s most beloved warriors when BETA RAY BILL #1 hits stands this March.

