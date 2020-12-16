Watch Taniya Nayak Get a Special Surprise in Exclusive Clip from Tonight’s New Episode of “The Great Christmas Light Fight”

Two brand-new episodes of The Great Christmas Light Fight premiere tonight, December 6th, on ABC at 8/7c and Laughing Place is pleased to offer you a first look at the fun in store with an exclusive clip! Judge Taniya Nayak is asked to open a storage shed and wait ‘til you see what’s inside!

About The Great Christmas Light Fight:

Now in its eighth season, The Great Christmas Light Fight takes viewers across the nation to meet four families competing for a grand prize of $50,000 by decorating their homes to the extreme with synchronized lights that dazzle passersby and turn neighborhoods into a spectacular visual treat. The Great Christmas Light Fight is produced by Fremantle.

Episode Descriptions:

“803” (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST) – The most wonderful time of the year continues as four families across America face off in the most intense Heavyweights episode yet with the Storybook Land team brimming with nostalgia and a million lights, as this family-owned amusement park continues to go all out for the holiday season in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey; the Luminaria team’s sprawling 55-acre botanical garden gets blanketed with thousands of high-tech luminaries during the holiday season, creating one of the largest pixel fields in the world in Lehi, Utah; Folepi’s Winter Wonderland creates an awe-inspiring parade of a million lights, featuring mammoth-sized floats wrapped in thousands of LEDs—a Light Fight first—in East Peoria, Illinois; and the World of Illumination creates an all-inclusive display, featuring over a million lights and boasts the world’s largest RGB snowman, standing 36 feet tall in Glendale, Arizona. Catch Judge Carter Oosterhouse pick the winner of the coveted Light Fight trophy in this season’s treasured Heavyweight division.

“804” (9:00-10:00 p.m. EST) – The holiday cheer continues to spread with the Mattos family displaying a vibrant, fully custom light show in their Apricot orchard, incorporating original music and homemade yet high tech digital artwork, depicting their family throughout generations, plus flying reindeers in San Jose, California; the Martel family decks out their front and back yard with shimmering lights, a high speed Ferris wheel, an avenue of little houses with hidden elf scenes and more for their 33rd year in Hamilton, New Jersey; the Irizarry-Serrano family displaying a mystical “City of Lights” with breath-taking DIY elements, from a handmade North Pole cave to a dazzling JOY sign centerpiece in Lake Mary, Florida; and the Doody family transforming their home into the Vegas strip, featuring a custom Las Vegas sign, a massive fountain and a light show brighter than anything you’ll find on the strip in Las Vegas, Nevada.

How to Watch:

The Great Christmas Light Fight airs Wednesdays on ABC at 9/7c. New episodes are available on demand and on Hulu the following day.