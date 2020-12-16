“The Star Wars Show” is Going On a Indefinite Hiatus, Will Return for Occasional Specials on YouTube

After nearly five full years of regular broadcasts on the official Star Wars YouTube Channel, the behind-the-scenes news series The Star Wars Show is ending its current run and going into an indefinite hiatus.

As announced in the new episode of The Star Wars Show released today, hosts Andi Gutierrez and Anthony Carboni are taking “a step back” from the monthly (and previously weekly) shows, with the intent of popping back up here and there for the occasional special or to cover Star Wars events.

Watch “The Star Wars Show” for December 16, 2020:

What’s happening:

Hosts Andi Gutierrez and Anthony Carboni made the announcement on the show's season finale, which was released today on the official Star Wars YouTube channel, though they insisted they will return for occasional specials.

The Star Wars Show launched in May of 2016 and ran weekly until January of 2020, when it went monthly and saw a news-focused spinoff entitled This Week in Star Wars hosted by Lucasfilm’s Kristin Baver.

Over four and a half years, The Star Wars Show hosted countless celebrities as guests, created sketch comedy and remote pieces, and mostly delivered a reliable dose of Star Wars content to fans.

