BaubleBar Minnie Mouse Ears Join the Disney Parks Designer Collection on December 18

With 2021 on the horizon, the Disney Parks Designer Collection will close out the year with a new release from BaubleBar! Starting tomorrow, fans of the speciality Ear Hats and Headbands can scoop up last Minnie Mouse ears of 2020.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The next set of Minnie Mouse Ears in the Disney Parks Designer Collection make their debut tomorrow and are the perfect way to say goodbye to this year!

Exuding both cheery and christmassy vibes, the BaubleBar designed ears will be available at Walt Disney World Disneyland Resort shopDisney

The shopDisney selection will go on sale at 10 am ET / 7 am PT

Earlier this morning, Disney Style tweeted about the release and shared a picture of the headband which is all black.

Living for these ears! 🙌✨ Shop the latest #DisneyParksDesignerCollection by BaubleBar tomorrow at 7am PST/10am EST on @shopDisney, and at @WaltDisneyWorld and Downtown Disney District at @Disneyland [https://t.co/oVRXhCJeP4] pic.twitter.com/Jir2XnFsT0 — Disney Style (@DisneyStyle) December 17, 2020

The ears themselves are covered with shiny silver gemstones in a variety of shapes. A dark red bow with a square belt buckle embellishment (reminiscent of Santa Claus) sits between the ears.

The price of these ears hasn’t been revealed, but past Designer Collection releases

Other Fun Ear Headbands:

If the BaubleBar Minnie Ears aren’t speaking to you, there are plenty of other fun designs available all year round. While not part of the Designer Collection, these new styles are sure to add some magic to your next Disney visit!

1 of 3

1 of 2