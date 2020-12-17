Universal Orlando Resort Will Have Exclusive Dining Options for New Year’s Eve

The year 2020 has had its challenges, but Universal Orlando Resort is ready to celebrate the start of 2021 with New Year’s Eve exclusive menus all across CityWalk and their Resort hotels.

Universal CityWalk locations and special menu items for NYE:

Prix Fixe menus start at $49.95. Reservations can be made for any of the below CityWalk locations by calling 407-224-3663.

Antojitos Authentic Mexican Food : Tamale Fritters with Pork Belly, Achiote Marinated Top Sirloin, and Seasonal Flan.

: Tamale Fritters with Pork Belly, Achiote Marinated Top Sirloin, and Seasonal Flan. Bigfire : Three-course, prix fixe dinner featuring traditional American fare and entrees such as Dry Aged Porterhouse, Bison Filet, Cedar Plank Lobster Tail, and more.

: Three-course, prix fixe dinner featuring traditional American fare and entrees such as Dry Aged Porterhouse, Bison Filet, Cedar Plank Lobster Tail, and more. Bob Marley—A Tribute to Freedom : Caribbean-inspired cuisine including Ackee & Saltfish Wontons, Rum Braised Lamb Shank, and Rum & Raisin Bread Pudding.

: Caribbean-inspired cuisine including Ackee & Saltfish Wontons, Rum Braised Lamb Shank, and Rum & Raisin Bread Pudding. The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar : Three-course, prix fixe dinner that features Asian-inspired entrees such as Shoyu Miso Salmon, Wagyu, Duck, Tofu, and more.

: Three-course, prix fixe dinner that features Asian-inspired entrees such as Shoyu Miso Salmon, Wagyu, Duck, Tofu, and more. Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville : Tropical-inspired menu featuring items like Tequila-Spiked Shrimp Ceviche, Crab-Crusted Florida Snapper, and Passion Fruit Mousse.

: Tropical-inspired menu featuring items like Tequila-Spiked Shrimp Ceviche, Crab-Crusted Florida Snapper, and Passion Fruit Mousse. NBC Sports Grill & Brew : Lobster Corn Dogs, Surf & Turf Wagyu Burger, and Praline Chocolate Crunch Cake.

: Lobster Corn Dogs, Surf & Turf Wagyu Burger, and Praline Chocolate Crunch Cake. Pat O'Brien's : This Bourbon Street-themed eatery will include options such as a Pork Belly Wedge Salad, Blackened Beef Filet “Oscar” and Butterscotch Pudding.

: This Bourbon Street-themed eatery will include options such as a Pork Belly Wedge Salad, Blackened Beef Filet “Oscar” and Butterscotch Pudding. The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen : Three-course, prix fixe dinner featuring entrees such as New York Strip Steak au Poivre, Pan Roasted Salmon, Wild Mushroom & Truffle Risotto, and more.

: Three-course, prix fixe dinner featuring entrees such as New York Strip Steak au Poivre, Pan Roasted Salmon, Wild Mushroom & Truffle Risotto, and more. VIVO Italian Kitchen: Three-course, prix fixe dinner that’s perfect for any lover of Italian cuisine, with entrees such as Lobster Risotto, Piedmontese Beef Tenderloin, Pistachio Grouper and more.

Universal Orlando’s hotel locations and special menu items for NYE:

Reservations can be made for any of the below Universal Orlando hotel locations by calling 407-503-3463.

Hard Rock Hotel: The Kitchen will have a three-course, prix fixe dinner featuring entrees such as a Grilled Hoisin Glazed Pork Chop, Grilled Porcini Dusted Beef Tenderloin, Pan Seared Florida Red Snapper, and more. Plus, Guests ringing in 2021 at Hard Rock Hotel can enjoy a family-style breakfast at The Kitchen on New Year’s Day.

will have a three-course, prix fixe dinner featuring entrees such as a Grilled Hoisin Glazed Pork Chop, Grilled Porcini Dusted Beef Tenderloin, Pan Seared Florida Red Snapper, and more. Loews Portofino Bay Hotel: Trattoria del Porto will have a buffet with nine displays including a carving station with Roasted Prime Rib and Salmon Wellington, and hot main selections including Citrus Glazed Ocean Bass, Braised Short Rib and Cauliflower, Root Vegetable Casserole, and more.

will have a buffet with nine displays including a carving station with Roasted Prime Rib and Salmon Wellington, and hot main selections including Citrus Glazed Ocean Bass, Braised Short Rib and Cauliflower, Root Vegetable Casserole, and more. Loews Royal Pacific Resort: Islands Dining Room will have a prix fixe dinner featuring foods from different regions around the world in its “Around the World Celebration.”

will have a prix fixe dinner featuring foods from different regions around the world in its “Around the World Celebration.” Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort: Bayliner Diner will have a New Year’s Eve Carving Special offering from noon to 11 p.m. that features Beef Striploin, Truffle Roasted Potatoes, and Broccoli Florets.

will have a New Year’s Eve Carving Special offering from noon to 11 p.m. that features Beef Striploin, Truffle Roasted Potatoes, and Broccoli Florets. Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites: Beach Break Cafe will feature carving stations that include Slow Roasted Beef Striploin and other items.

will feature carving stations that include Slow Roasted Beef Striploin and other items. Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites: Pier 8 Market will feature carving stations that include Slow Roasted Beef Striploin and more.

You can check out more things to see and do this holiday season at Universal Orlando Resort on their website.