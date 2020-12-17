Universal Orlando Resort Will Have Exclusive Dining Options for New Year’s Eve

by | Dec 17, 2020 9:02 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

The year 2020 has had its challenges, but Universal Orlando Resort is ready to celebrate the start of 2021 with New Year’s Eve exclusive menus all across CityWalk and their Resort hotels.

Universal CityWalk locations and special menu items for NYE:

  • Prix Fixe menus start at $49.95. Reservations can be made for any of the below CityWalk locations by calling 407-224-3663.
  • Antojitos Authentic Mexican Food: Tamale Fritters with Pork Belly, Achiote Marinated Top Sirloin, and Seasonal Flan.
  • Bigfire: Three-course, prix fixe dinner featuring traditional American fare and entrees such as Dry Aged Porterhouse, Bison Filet, Cedar Plank Lobster Tail, and more.
  • Bob Marley—A Tribute to Freedom: Caribbean-inspired cuisine including Ackee & Saltfish Wontons, Rum Braised Lamb Shank, and Rum & Raisin Bread Pudding.
  • The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar: Three-course, prix fixe dinner that features Asian-inspired entrees such as Shoyu Miso Salmon, Wagyu, Duck, Tofu, and more.
  • Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville: Tropical-inspired menu featuring items like Tequila-Spiked Shrimp Ceviche, Crab-Crusted Florida Snapper, and Passion Fruit Mousse.
  • NBC Sports Grill & Brew: Lobster Corn Dogs, Surf & Turf Wagyu Burger, and Praline Chocolate Crunch Cake.
  • Pat O'Brien's: This Bourbon Street-themed eatery will include options such as a Pork Belly Wedge Salad, Blackened Beef Filet “Oscar” and Butterscotch Pudding.
  • The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen: Three-course, prix fixe dinner featuring entrees such as New York Strip Steak au Poivre, Pan Roasted Salmon, Wild Mushroom & Truffle Risotto, and more.
  • VIVO Italian Kitchen: Three-course, prix fixe dinner that’s perfect for any lover of Italian cuisine, with entrees such as Lobster Risotto, Piedmontese Beef Tenderloin, Pistachio Grouper and more.

Universal Orlando’s hotel locations and special menu items for NYE:

  • Reservations can be made for any of the below Universal Orlando hotel locations by calling 407-503-3463.
  • Hard Rock Hotel: The Kitchen will have a three-course, prix fixe dinner featuring entrees such as a Grilled Hoisin Glazed Pork Chop, Grilled Porcini Dusted Beef Tenderloin, Pan Seared Florida Red Snapper, and more.
    • Plus, Guests ringing in 2021 at Hard Rock Hotel can enjoy a family-style breakfast at The Kitchen on New Year’s Day.
  • Loews Portofino Bay Hotel: Trattoria del Porto will have a buffet with nine displays including a carving station with Roasted Prime Rib and Salmon Wellington, and hot main selections including Citrus Glazed Ocean Bass, Braised Short Rib and Cauliflower, Root Vegetable Casserole, and more.
  • Loews Royal Pacific Resort: Islands Dining Room will have a prix fixe dinner featuring foods from different regions around the world in its “Around the World Celebration.”
  • Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort: Bayliner Diner will have a New Year’s Eve Carving Special offering from noon to 11 p.m. that features Beef Striploin, Truffle Roasted Potatoes, and Broccoli Florets.
  • Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites: Beach Break Cafe will feature carving stations that include Slow Roasted Beef Striploin and other items.
  • Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites: Pier 8 Market will feature carving stations that include Slow Roasted Beef Striploin and more.

You can check out more things to see and do this holiday season at Universal Orlando Resort on their website.

Laughing Place recommends UniversalFanTravel.com for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed