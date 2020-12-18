“Demon Days: X-Men” to Mark Peach Momoko’s Marvel Comics Writing Debut in March

Recently announced as a member of the inaugural class of Marvel's Stormbreakers, superstar artist Peach Momoko has taken the comic world by storm with her mega-popular variant covers. Now, Marvel Comics is proud to announce this elite artist will be making her Marvel Comics writing and interior art debut this March with DEMON DAYS: X-MEN!
- DEMON DAYS: X-MEN will be the start of a five-part prestige series bringing to life characters like Wolverine, Psylocke, Venom, and more in Momoko’s one-of-a-kind style.
- Each issue of the series, released once every three months, will feature some of the most popular Marvel heroes, setting the stage for an all-new saga that will leave fans mesmerized.
- The Demon Days Saga will kick off when a wandering swordswoman with a psychic blade arrives at village that’s being targeted by demons. One demon is black and white with a terrifying red tongue and another may be the strongest demon there is!
- Ready your katana and enter a mysterious world of demons, monsters, mutants, and magic in a stunning premiere issue that will present readers with a revolutionary reimagination of the Marvel Universe that could only come from Peach Momoko.
- Head over to Marvel.com now for a look at some stunning interior pages from DEMON DAYS: X-MEN along with an exclusive interview with Peach Momoko.
- Don’t miss book ONE of FIVE of the DEMON DAYS saga when it launches this March!
What they’re saying:
- Artist Peach Momoko: “A dream come true. Not only did Marvel offer me to do interiors, but to do everything myself and tell a Marvel story like no other. A ‘Momoko-verse’ was born. Because I love Yokai stories, horror, Japanese folktales, classic samurai tales… I wanted to tackle as much as possible using these concepts with Marvel characters and make something Marvel fans can still appreciate but also bring it in a fresh direction.”