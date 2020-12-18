“Demon Days: X-Men” to Mark Peach Momoko’s Marvel Comics Writing Debut in March

Recently announced as a member of the inaugural class of Marvel's Stormbreakers, superstar artist Peach Momoko has taken the comic world by storm with her mega-popular variant covers. Now, Marvel Comics is proud to announce this elite artist will be making her Marvel Comics writing and interior art debut this March with DEMON DAYS: X-MEN!

DEMON DAYS: X-MEN will be the start of a five-part prestige series bringing to life characters like Wolverine, Psylocke, Venom, and more in Momoko’s one-of-a-kind style.

Each issue of the series, released once every three months, will feature some of the most popular Marvel heroes, setting the stage for an all-new saga that will leave fans mesmerized.

The Demon Days Saga will kick off when a wandering swordswoman with a psychic blade arrives at village that’s being targeted by demons. One demon is black and white with a terrifying red tongue and another may be the strongest demon there is!

Ready your katana and enter a mysterious world of demons, monsters, mutants, and magic in a stunning premiere issue that will present readers with a revolutionary reimagination of the Marvel Universe that could only come from Peach Momoko.

Head over to Marvel.com

Don’t miss book ONE of FIVE of the DEMON DAYS saga when it launches this March!

What they’re saying: