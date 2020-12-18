The Walt Disney Company Shares Environmental Goals for 2030

The Walt Disney Company today announced a new set of environmental goals for 2030 focused on five main areas: Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Water, Waste, Materials and Sustainable Design.

Disney’s environmental policies are based on a set of guiding principles intended to drive the Company’s long-term environmental strategy and the everyday decision-making of its leadership, cast members and employees around the world.

The approach to environmental sustainability is grounded in science and an assessment of where the Company’s operations have the most significant impact on the environment, as well as the areas where it can most effectively mitigate that impact.

The 2030 environmental goals outlined in the report include: achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions for direct operations; purchasing or producing 100% zero carbon electricity for all direct operations; collaborating with industry groups and investing in low carbon fuel innovation; investing in natural climate solutions; implementing site-specific watershed stewardship strategies at high-impact sites; serving 100% environmentally responsible seafood at U.S. parks and resorts; working to achieve zero waste to landfill for Disney’s wholly owned and operated parks and resorts; new construction projects to be designed to near net zero, minimize water consumption and support zero waste operations; ensure all paper, wood and palm oil used in Disney-branded packaging and products is from certified sustainable sources; ensure all branded product textiles contain recycled or certified sustainably sourced content, or are made from lower impact alternatives; and reduce the Company’s plastics footprint across all businesses.



