“The Mandalorian” Writer and Producer Jon Favreau to be Guest on “Good Morning America”

With the season two finale of The Mandalorian debuting on Disney+ yesterday, the show’s writer and producer, Jon Favreau, is set to appear on Good Morning America next week.
- Favreau is the man responsible for the hit Star Wars series on Disney+, having written, produced and even directed an episode.
- Additionally, Favreau was our Disney Person of the Year for 2019.
- Favreau will be a guest on ABC’s Good Morning America on Monday, December 21.
This week's highlights for Good Morning America include:
- Monday, December 21— Actress Felicity Jones (The Midnight Sky); executive producer Jon Favreau (The Mandalorian); cooking with Chef Ryan Scott
