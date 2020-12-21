Third Season of “Good Trouble” Set to Premiere February 17 on Freeform

Freeform has set a February premiere date for the upcoming third season of their hit series Good Trouble and released a teaser for that new season.

The third season of Good Trouble will premiere on Wednesday, February 17 at 10 PM ET/9 PM CT on Freeform.

will premiere on Wednesday, February 17 at 10 PM ET/9 PM CT on Freeform. Freeform released a teaser for the upcoming season of their hit series:

After being heralded as one of The New Yorker’s best television shows of 2019, Freeform ordered a third season of Good Trouble .

. Season two also aired on Wednesdays at 10 pm EST/PST.

The series follows residents of The Coterie as they deal with the consequences of their personal and professional decisions and realize that sometimes standing up for what you believe in comes at a price.

About season 2:

“Season 2 picks up with Callie and Mariana’s relationship on the rocks after Callie has decided to move in with Jamie and leave the Coterie Biatches behind. Alice finds herself balancing her stand-up career with her love life, Davia learns the education system may be broken, Mariana navigates a new world at work, Malika faces legal consequences from her protesting, Dennis finds a new outlet to manage his depression and Gael’s creative spark is reignited.”

The series stars:

Maia Mitchell

Cierra Ramirez

Sherry Cola

Tommy Martinez

Zuri Adele

Emma Hunton

Josh Pence

Creative team: