City Works Celebrates Arrival of 2021 With “Brew Year’s Eve”

City Works at Disney Springs is ready to say goodbye to 2020 and ring in the new year with “Brew Year’s Eve!” as well as some special menu items to celebrate the holiday season!

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World

This New Year’s Eve celebration offers a classic restaurant experience without a ticketed package. We’ll be socially distanced and have all our safety protocols in place to ensure an enjoyable evening out.

Our chefs have created special dishes that are available from December 24th thru New Year’s Eve, complete with the perfect style of beer to pair with. As always, you’ll find rare and rotating beers in-house, plus our full regular menu. Enjoy a complimentary champagne toast on New Year’s Eve while you dine to help you celebrate the end of 2020! We know we can’t wait for this year to end, and reservations are available now.

City Works is also offering some Chef’s Holiday Specials Dec 24-31: Filet Medallions Filet medallions, bleu cheese mashed potatoes, sautéed baby arugula, red wine demi-glace 36.00 Pair with Blonde Ale or Pilsner Short Rib Braised boneless short rib, creamy grits, bacon tomato jam, crispy pickled fennel, au jus gravy 26.00 Pair with Brown Ale Guests can also order the special holiday menu items to-go.

City Works will also be hosting New Year’s Day Brunch and invited guests to join them for their Rock n’ Roll Brunch to kick-off 2021 with a bang.