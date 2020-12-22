Gideon’s Bakehouse to Soft Open Disney Springs “Haunted Mansion” Inspired Location December 23rd

Gideon’s Bakehouse at Disney Springs will soft open on December 23rd at 10:00 am and invites Guests to come help them prepare for their grand opening in a new Instagram post.

What’s Happening:

Gideon’s Bakehouse Disney Springs

The restaurant is famous for serving ½ pound cookies in addition to cake slices and iced coffees.

The Disney Springs location is the second home of the Orlando-based company.

First announced on the company’s Instagram page, the purpose of the soft opening is to help the team iron out the kinks and also to generate buzz for the Disney Springs location, which advertises “Haunting” new decor inspired by The Haunted Mansion .

. The Disney Springs location will also have unique box artwork that will make local fans want to stop by to check it out.

The soft opening of Gideon’s Bakehouse begins Wednesday, December 23rd, at 10:00 am.