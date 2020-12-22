Monsters Inc. Sipper Cup Appears on Shelves at EPCOT’s ImageWorks

A popular sipper designed to look like a Monsters, Inc. scream canister has been spotted at the ImageWorks store at EPCOT. Though not a new item, it has been exceptionally hard to find.

What’s Happening:

Ever since it was first spotted a few months ago, the Monsters Inc. scream canister sipper has popped up here and there throughout Walt Disney World Disneyland

Monsters like main characters Mike and Sulley work for power companies, entering the human world through closet doors to collect and harness “scream,” which in turn is used to power the city of Monstropolis. The “scream” is contained in scream containers, yellow tubes with a power meter on the side. The idea of the scream canister has been replicated on numerous products, including portable chargers for electronic devices, but the sipper cup has arguably been one of the more popular.

The sipper is not located at a snack cart or food location and is only available at merchandise locations like the ImageWorks store at the exit to Journey Into Your Imagination With Figment in EPCOT

The sipper is great for holding beverages, including those of the caffeinated variety. Monstropolis may run on scream, but we humans sure don’t. However, when you unscrew the top to fill the drink with your tasty beverage or refreshing drink, the canister will in fact let out a scream.

The sipper retails for $24.99