Belle from “Beauty and the Beast” Reads a Holiday Story in New Disney Parks Video

Disney Parks have shared a new holiday video where Belle from Beauty and the Beast reads an original story that fans helped create by voting on words that should be included.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks

Filmed in the France Pavilion in EPCOT Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas

Belle can usually be found in this same dress during Christmas parades and holiday special events like Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party

The video includes stylized text on the screen so kids can read the story along with the bookish Disney Princess.

Disney also asks fans to leave a comment on the YouTube video