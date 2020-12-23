Belle from “Beauty and the Beast” Reads a Holiday Story in New Disney Parks Video

Disney Parks have shared a new holiday video where Belle from Beauty and the Beast reads an original story that fans helped create by voting on words that should be included.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Parks has released a special holiday video with Belle reading an original story that was created with the help of fans who got to vote on words that would be included.
- Filmed in the France Pavilion in EPCOT, Belle is wearing her red Christmas dress, which first appeared in the direct-to-video film Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas.
- Belle can usually be found in this same dress during Christmas parades and holiday special events like Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.
- The video includes stylized text on the screen so kids can read the story along with the bookish Disney Princess.
- Disney also asks fans to leave a comment on the YouTube video with a character they’d like to see read a story in a future video.