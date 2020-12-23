ABC Announces Performers for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” to Ring in 2021

ABC released new details about this year’s Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest including co-hosts, performers, and when to watch.
What’s Happening:
- The New Year’s Eve televised tradition Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve returns to ABC for its 48th year on December 31st starting at 8:00 pm ET.
- Ryan Seacrest returns as host for his 16th year in a row and will be joined by Lucy Hale again this year.
- Grammy-winner Billy Porter co-hosted the show last year from New Orleans and will return this year as a third host from New York City.
- Ciara, who recently joined Seacrest on The Disney Holiday Sing Along, will co-host from L.A. for her fourth year in a row.
- The headline performer is Jennifer Lopez, who will take the stage before the Times Square ball drops at midnight.
- Other New York City performers will include Jimmie Allen, Billie Porter and Cyndi Lauper.
- Live from Los Angeles, performances will include Nelly, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and Maluma.
- Stay tuned after midnight for the "Powerball First Millionaire of the Year" with Jessie James Decker.
- Don’t miss Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest this December 31st starting at 8/7c on ABC.