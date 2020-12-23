NBA Bubble Players Donate to Disney World Union-Run Food Bank for Displaced Cast Members

After resuming the NBA season at the Walt Disney World Resort earlier this year, NBA players are giving back with a $50,000 donation to the Local 737 union to fund their food bank for an entire month.

Orlando’s Local 737 union, which represents Walt Disney World

Through the union-run food bank, displaced workers can stop by every Saturday for a drive-thru bag of groceries with no questions asked.

Anyone can donate at any time through the union’s ActBlue online campaign

NBA ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

The donation is expected to fund the program for an entire month.

The Orlando Sentinel published a story that also includes the following quotes.

Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic

Jeremy Haicken, president of Local 737: “This amazing contribution from the players’ union could not have come at a better time. With thousands of workers still out of work and receiving Florida’s meager unemployment benefits, there is a massive need to provide food to workers’ families. We are deeply grateful to the NBA players and their union for this generous donation.”