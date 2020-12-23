NBA Bubble Players Donate to Disney World Union-Run Food Bank for Displaced Cast Members

by | Dec 23, 2020 1:39 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

After resuming the NBA season at the Walt Disney World Resort earlier this year, NBA players are giving back with a $50,000 donation to the Local 737 union to fund their food bank for an entire month.

Photo Source: ESPN

What’s Happening:

  • Orlando’s Local 737 union, which represents Walt Disney World housekeeping and food & beverage Cast Members, started a union-run food bank for tourism employees that lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic.
  • Through the union-run food bank, displaced workers can stop by every Saturday for a drive-thru bag of groceries with no questions asked.
  • Anyone can donate at any time through the union’s ActBlue online campaign and the organization.
  • NBA players, who stayed in Walt Disney World resorts earlier this year when their season resumed at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, banded together to make a $50,000 donation through the NBA Players Association.
  • The donation is expected to fund the program for an entire month.
  • The Orlando Sentinel published a story that also includes the following quotes.

What They’re Saying:

  • Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic player: “We’re lucky to be in the position that we are, to make the money that we are and live a good life and so when you can help others that are not in the same situation it’s huge. The players association has great programs that we can use to help others, and so I think that is something that the NBA does a great job with, and players as well.”
  • Jeremy Haicken, president of Local 737: “This amazing contribution from the players’ union could not have come at a better time. With thousands of workers still out of work and receiving Florida’s meager unemployment benefits, there is a massive need to provide food to workers’ families. We are deeply grateful to the NBA players and their union for this generous donation.”
