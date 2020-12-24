Collect New Limited-Edition Disney Plush with “Disney Treasures From The Vault” from D23

D23 Members can take advantage of all kinds of great perks and there will be one more coming soon. D23 has introduced “Disney Treasures From The Vault” as a way for Disney fans to collect an all-new line of limited-edition Disney plush in 2021.
- “Disney Treasures From The Vault” will be brought to you by Amazon in 2021 and it is a way for D23 members to collect this new limited-edition plush.
- “Disney Treasures From The Vault” will be a “unique collection that celebrates some of the most beloved Disney characters from the first 50 years of the Walt Disney Company.”
- The inspiration for the collection came from vintage Disney artwork from the 1930s through the 1970s after the Walt Disney Archives Team opened the Disney Vaults.
- D23 Members will be the first to learn about the new plush available on Amazon on the first Thursday of every month.
- Each plush will be available for sale on the following day.
- Be sure to check back for more information on “Disney Treasures From The Vault” as it becomes available.
- You can become a D23 member here.