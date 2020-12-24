Make Disney Christmas Cookies at Home with Delicious Recipes from Walt Disney World, Shanghai Disney Resort

We can’t all be at the Disney Parks for the holidays, but that doesn’t mean guests have to skimp on the Disney celebrations. If your holiday traditions include baking cookies, the Disney Parks Blog is sharing several delicious Christmas recipes for some treats found at Walt Disney World and Shanghai Disney Resort.
What’s Happening:
- When it comes to the winter holiday season, everyone has their own fun and unique holiday traditions including baking speciality treats.
- Even Disney gets in on the Christmas Cookie tradition with the Holiday Cookie Stroll at EPCOT during the Festival of the Holidays and the various gingerbread offerings throughout the entire resort.
- Today, the Disney Parks Blog has shared some of the highly sought after cookie recipes for guests to create and enjoy at home.
Belle’s Enchanted Christmas Tree from Magic Kingdom Park
- Almond macarons, cranberry buttercream, and cranberry-orange white chocolate ganache.
- Print the Belle's Enchanted Christmas Tree recipe right at home with this handy PDF file.
Gingerbread Cookies from the Bakery at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- This coveted Gingerbread Cookie recipe hails from the Bakery at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Visit the Disney Parks Blog archives for the Gingerbread Cookie recipe.
Spaceship Earth Cookies with Salted Caramel Ganache from Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays
- Our Orlando-based Laughing Place team found this treat to be one of the highlights of the Festival of the Holidays.
- Shaped like the EPCOT icon, this cookie has several components: vanilla and chocolate sugar cookies, salted caramel ganache, and royal icing.
- Not a quick and easy recipe, this beauty will take a while to complete; but the finished product is “grand and miraculous” and well worth the effort.
- This is the perfect cookie for any time of the year! Print the Spaceship Earth Cookie recipe right at home.
Gingerbread Cookies from Shanghai Disneyland Resort
- Shanghai Disneyland’s pastry chefs take a simple gingerbread cookie mix to the next level!
- Print the recipe for these delicious Gingerbread Cookies and turn your kitchen into a cookie factory.
Plant-Based Cookie Fries Recipe from Beaches & Cream Soda Shop
- A unique and sweet take on both french fries and cookies!
- Similar to biscotti, the chocolate chip cookie sticks come with several plant-based dipping sauces: marshmallow cream, chocolate, and strawberry.
- Find the Plant-Based Cookie Fries recipe in the Disney Parks Blog archives.
DIY Disney Parks Blog-inspired Holiday Treat
- And finally indulge in some Christmas cookie cheer with two recipes for DIY Disney Parks Blog-inspired holiday treats. Brittany Ungvarsky shared the secrets of her sugar cookies with Disney Parks Blog readers so they too can create magic at home.
- Print at home DIY Disney Parks Blog Sugar Cookie recipe.