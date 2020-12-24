Walt Disney World Shares Sneak Peek of Becky G’s Performance of “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” in Tomorrow’s Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration

Walt Disney World shared a sneak peek at one of the performances that we can expect to see tomorrow during the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration from pop sensation, Becky G!
Take a spin with @iambeckyg for a sneak peek of her performance on the Mad Tea Party attraction, and be sure to celebrate tomorrow morning with today’s hottest artists in the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration on @ABCNetwork! #DisneyChristmasCelebration pic.twitter.com/gsVTwt4TsF
— Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) December 24, 2020
What’s Happening:
- A tweet from the official Walt Disney World Twitter account has shown us a sneak peek at the upcoming Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration that is scheduled to debut tomorrow morning on ABC.
- In the clip, we see pop singer Becky G, the yellow ranger herself, getting ready to sing “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” while on the Mad Tea Party attraction at Magic Kingdom.
- She will also be joined by several characters from Alice In Wonderland, including Alice, The Mad Hatter, and the Queen of Hearts.
- Disney has been broadcasting a Christmas morning event from their theme parks every year since 1983 and this year, despite the challenges presented, is no different as they will present the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration.
- In lieu of a parade, viewers will be treated to musical performances and sneak peeks at upcoming projects from Disney including movies, shows, and theme park attractions.
- This year’s special will be hosted by Tituss Burgess and Julianne Hough from Magic Kingdom, who will also perform together during the show.
- In addition to musical performances, the two-hour special will include visits from Keegan-Michael Key, TikTok creator Alex Ojeda, Disney Cast Member highlights, Disney Dreamers Academy participants, and more surprises.
- Sneak peeks will include a look at Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, WandaVision and Soul.
Musical Performances:
- Hosts Tituss Burgess & Julianne Hough – “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year”
- Becky G – “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and “Feliz Navidad”
- Florida A & M University Gospel Choir – “Joy to the World”
- Jon Batiste – “It’s All Right” from Soul and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”
- Keedron Bryant with the Florida A & M University Gospel Choir – “Someday at Christmas”
- Maddie & Tae – “Holly Jolly Christmas” and “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”
- Tituss Burgess – “This Christmas”
- Tori Kelly with the Florida A & M University Gospel Choir – “Let It Snow”
- Trevor Jackson – “The Christmas Song”