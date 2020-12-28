ESPN to Present MegaCast Coverage of New Year’s Six College Football Playoff Semifinals

ESPN networks will cover the College Football Playoff Semifinals New Year’s Six with several MegaCast presentations. Fans across the country can follow along with all of the excitement through a variety of sports media during each big matchup.

What’s Happening:

As the world heads into 2021, ESPN will be bringing the annual College Football Playoff Semifinals to fans courtesy of the network’s annual MegaCast production.

The big games will consist of nearly 40 presentations across the New Year’s Six, peaking with the CFP Semifinals:

Rose Bowl Game highlights Alabama and 4 Notre Dame (4 pm ET)

Allstate Sugar Bowl features Clemson and Ohio State (8 pm)

ESPN’s entire offering of the New Year’s Six is a preview for ESPN’s presentation of the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T on Monday, January 11, at 8 pm.

Additional New Year’s Six Matchups:

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic – Florida vs. Oklahoma

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl – Georgia vs. Cincinnati

Playstation Fiesta Bowl – Oregon vs. Iowa State

Capital One Orange Bowl- Texas A&M vs. North Carolina

MegaCast Technology:

The College Football Playoff Semifinals MegaCast kicks off with ESPN airing the traditional telecast, which features innovative technology and unique vantage points. More than 50 cameras will be deployed inside the stadiums. Featured in at least one of the CFP semifinals will be: AllCam: Captures the entire field at all times Eight End Zone Pylon Cams: Cameras inside all eight pylons RefCam: Cameras affixed to the bill of the ref’s hat First and Ten: Cameras at multiple angles of the first down line



Alternate Presentations (all available on the ESPN App):

Command Center (ESPN2): A multi-angle presentation with statistics and real-time drive charts supplementing the game action.

A multi-angle presentation with statistics and real-time drive charts supplementing the game action. Skycast (ESPNU): The popular view from above the action and behind the offense on most plays. New this year, replays will be shown regularly throughout the presentation.

The popular view from above the action and behind the offense on most plays. New this year, replays will be shown regularly throughout the presentation. DataCenter (ESPNEWS): A perfect catch-all viewing option, as ESPN’s main telecast will be surrounded by real-time stats, analytics, social media commentary and player information.

A perfect catch-all viewing option, as ESPN’s main telecast will be surrounded by real-time stats, analytics, social media commentary and player information. All-22 (ESPN App): Watch the game the same way players and coaches study film, with a vantage point high above the field of play. The angle allows for the 22 players on the field to be seen at all times, providing the ability to distinguish how plays develop.

New Year’s Six Slated for Several Alternate Presentations

Both Command Center and Skycast will also be available on the ESPN App for: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl PlayStation Fiesta Bowl Capital One Orange Bowl

and will also be available on the ESPN App for: Additionally, the Command Center and Skycast for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will be simulcast on ESPN2 and ESPNU, respectively.

Cast of Commentators Set for CFP Semifinals

In addition to multiple presentations, fans will be able to hear the call of the CFP Semifinals from a multitude of broadcast teams: