Save Big with the Twice Upon a Year Sale on shopDisney

Now that the holidays are behind us, Disney fans can save big on all kinds of great product at shopDisney. With the “Twice Upon a Year Sale,” you can get up to 40% off on toys, apparel, accessories and more.

With shopDisney’s Twice Upon a Year Sale, you can save up to 40% on select merchandise in a variety of categories, including: Clothing Accessories Toys Home

Some of our favorite items include:

Mickey Mouse Fleece Jacket for Adults

Normally $49.99 – Now $29.98

Minnie Mouse Bow Backpack Wristlet by Loungefly

Normally $40 – Now $19.98

The Child Plush – Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Normally $24.99 – Now $16

Mulan ''Strength & Spirit'' Mug

Normally $14.99 – Now $9.98