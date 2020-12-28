Save Big with the Twice Upon a Year Sale on shopDisney

Now that the holidays are behind us, Disney fans can save big on all kinds of great product at shopDisney. With the “Twice Upon a Year Sale,” you can get up to 40% off on toys, apparel, accessories and more.
- With shopDisney’s Twice Upon a Year Sale, you can save up to 40% on select merchandise in a variety of categories, including:
- Some of our favorite items include:
Mickey Mouse Fleece Jacket for Adults
Normally $49.99 – Now $29.98
Minnie Mouse Bow Backpack Wristlet by Loungefly
Normally $40 – Now $19.98
The Child Plush – Star Wars: The Mandalorian
Normally $24.99 – Now $16
Mulan ''Strength & Spirit'' Mug
Normally $14.99 – Now $9.98
- Additionally, you can now save up to 50% on select holiday merchandise.