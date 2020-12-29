Casandra Matej Named as Next President and CEO for Visit Orlando

Visit Orlando has hired Casandra Matej to take over as president and CEO for George Aguel who had previously stated he would retire after being on the job for seven years.

What’s Happening:

According to the Orlando Sentinel

Visit Orlando is a not-for-profit association responsible for globally marketing Orlando for vacations, meetings, and conventions.

Matej has been CEO of Visit San Antonio and previously led VisitDallas, Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, and Hyatt Hotels with over 20 years of experience.

What They’re Saying:

Cassandra Matej : “Orlando is the epicenter for all things travel and tourism, and I look forward to representing this incredible destination where imagination comes to life.”

: “Orlando is the epicenter for all things travel and tourism, and I look forward to representing this incredible destination where imagination comes to life.” Jerry L. Demings, Orange County Mayor : “It’s amazing to have someone as talented and seasoned as Casandra take the helm at Visit Orlando. We at Orange County Government welcome the entire Matej family to Central Florida, and look forward to continuing the vision and spirit of innovation, collaboration, and inclusion with Casandra and the team at Visit Orlando.”

: “It’s amazing to have someone as talented and seasoned as Casandra take the helm at Visit Orlando. We at Orange County Government welcome the entire Matej family to Central Florida, and look forward to continuing the vision and spirit of innovation, collaboration, and inclusion with Casandra and the team at Visit Orlando.” Brian Comes, chairman of the board for Visit Orlando: “We are thrilled to welcome Casandra in this significant leadership role for Orlando’s tourism industry. She is known in the industry as a strategic leader with an ability to collaborate throughout the region, and her energy, vision, and industry experience will be especially critical as our destination moves to recover from this challenging time.”