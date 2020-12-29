Former Walt Disney World Cast Member Who Stole $34,000 Charged with Misdemeanors

by | Dec 29, 2020 9:30 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

A Florida woman accused of stealing $34,000 from Walt Disney World over a two year period has been charged with only misdemeanors.

What’s Happening:

  • The Orlando Sentinel is reporting that a former Magic Kingdom Cast Member who was accused of stealing $34,000 has been charged with two misdemeanors and placed on probation. According to investigation reports, the woman was not charged with any felony or sentenced to jail time.
  • She was caught stealing and fired from her job in May of 2019. After the incident, her case was investigated by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for grand theft then sent to Orange-Osceola State Attorney’s Office.
  • Earlier this month, The Sentinel requested files on the woman’s case from the state attorney’s office. According to these files the case was “lacking: ‘scheme to defraud,’” she “did not obtain cash under false pretenses.”
  • From 2017-2019, the 53-year-old woman from Davenport pocketed cash from the ticket booths Magic Kingdom’s Transportation and Ticket Center.
  • According to court reports, “The Defendant was responsible for issuing theme park tickets and MagicBands to guests wishing to enter the various Walt Disney World locations. The Defendant would systematically activate the Disney MagicBands, collect cash from guests for the purchase and subsequently void the transactions and pocket the cash.”
  • Disney first started to notice red flags when the woman’s cash sales were less than that of her colleagues while the number of she MagicBands activated were different from the numbers sold. In 2018 she sold 1,965 MagicBands; however, she activated 3,272 for people to use.
  • Twice in the spring of 2019 Disney sent undercover investigators posing as guests to confirm their suspicions.
  • The investigators visited her booth at Magic Kingdom and paid with cash for MagicBands that weren't properly entered in the system. Both times she did not offer the investigators a receipt and they noted that she also placed the cash off to the side.
  • When confronted, the woman who’d been a Cast Member since 1990 admitted that she had stolen nearly $34,000 since 2017.
  • The court report states that “[she] claimed she was doing this to help pay bills and that she had been sending her mother home $100 a month since her father passed away in 2017.”
  • This October, the woman pleaded no contest for petit theft and was charged with the misdemeanors. Her sentencing also included:
    • Community Service
    • A $273 fine
    • A seminar on impulse control
    • Banned from Walt Disney World
  • Her arrest affidavit stated that the Sheriff’s Office believed there was probable cause to charge her with grand theft and scheme to defraud. Disney too wished to press charges.
  • The woman’s misdemeanor charges are from the two times she was accused of pocketing cash from the sales of MagicBands to Disney investigators.
  • Disney and both the state attorney and sheriff’s offices refused to discuss the case with the Sentinel.
  • The woman and her lawyer also didn’t respond to requests for comment.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed