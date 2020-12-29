Pixar Tweets “Origin Stories” Explaining The Inspiration Behind “Soul”

A series of tweets from Pixar’s official account showcase a series of illustrations that reveal the “spark” that inspired Soul directors Pete Doctor and Kemp Powers to tell the story of Joe Gardner.

Experience the spark that led Pete Docter and Kemp Powers to create the story of #PixarSoul. Don’t miss the film, now streaming on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ZSFC2dUnrv — Pixar (@Pixar) December 29, 2020

What’s Happening:

Pixar Animation Studios has tweeted a bit of an illustrated short story of sorts telling the tale of how Soul directors Pete Docter and Kemp Powers were inspired to tell the story of Joe Gardner (voiced by Jamie Foxx) in their latest film.

directors Pete Docter and Kemp Powers were inspired to tell the story of Joe Gardner (voiced by Jamie Foxx) in their latest film. The story got its start as Pete Docter said “I had directed several films at Pixar but didn’t feel any different. I started to wonder…is living your dreams really the key to a fulfilled life?”

While they briefly explain more of the inspiration of the story for the film, the tale concludes with Docter adding, “Kemp and I wanted Joe’s story to echo something we all think about: how to find happiness in life.”

follows a wannabe jazz musician, Joe Gardner, who meets his unexpected end right after getting his big break. But our guy doesn’t want to give up his life that easily. Gardner escapes the Great Beyond and winds up as the mentor to a yet unborn soul named 22 (Tina Fey). It’s a heartwarming look at the afterlife, asking the audience what truly matters. Soul is now streaming on Disney+