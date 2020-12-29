Walt Disney Imagineer Joe Rohde Talks About His Time Creating Disney Magic

Back in November, we learned that Walt Disney Imagineer Joe Rohde plans to retire in January. With his retirement just around the corner, Rohde reflected on his time creating Disney magic with the Orange County Register.

Rohde will retire from Walt Disney Imagineering on Monday, January 4.

He became a Walt Disney Imagineer at the age of 25 and spent 40 years with the company.

Rohde reflected on his time a Disney and spoke a bit about how we wants to be remembered: “If you want to do this work — if you want somebody to hand you truckloads of money and power — you need to be that person who is capable of being en trust ed with that. I don’t mean that in a greedy way. I mean with dignity, integrity, self respect and reliability. And still be creative. I’d rather be remembered for those lessons than as a tiger in a boardroom. That was a bit foolhardy.”

About Joe Rohde: