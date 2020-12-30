Disney and Make-A-Wish Inspire Aspiring Young Animator

Disney’s new video series, “The Wish Effect,” takes a closer look at the power of a wish and the impact it can have on a child’s life long after it comes true. The latest episode introduces TJ, whose wish to tour Walt Disney Animation Studios and meet with animators was granted in 2019.
- The Disney Parks Blog shared a closer look at TJ’s wish.
- TJ was diagnosed with leukemia when he was 11 and drew his own sketches of his favorite Disney characters while watching films like Lilo & Stitch, The Lion King and Brother Bear throughout his treatments.
- TJ explained his wish, saying “I want to be a Disney animator and I wanted to see what goes into making my favorite movies.”
- Fox Carney, Manager of Research for the ARL talked about TJ’s experience:
- “When I saw TJ walk in, his jaw just dropped, looking at our table of artwork. He said, ‘Wow, this really means something,’ and it shows a greater perspective when you see the connection that it makes with a child, and a child for whom this is so important. It makes our job even that much more worthwhile. It makes our coming into work just that much more meaningful.”
- TJ met with a group of animators and producers over lunch at Walt Disney Animation Studios and got an inside look at how a film goes from inception to the big screen.
- You can watch the full episode of “The Wish Effect” in the video below:
Previous episodes of “The Wish Effect”: