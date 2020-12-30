Disney and Make-A-Wish Inspire Aspiring Young Animator

Disney’s new video series, “The Wish Effect,” takes a closer look at the power of a wish and the impact it can have on a child’s life long after it comes true. The latest episode introduces TJ, whose wish to tour Walt Disney Animation Studios and meet with animators was granted in 2019.

The Disney Parks Blog

TJ was diagnosed with leukemia when he was 11 and drew his own sketches of his favorite Disney characters while watching films like Lilo & Stitch, The Lion King and Brother Bear throughout his treatments.

TJ explained his wish, saying "I want to be a Disney animator and I wanted to see what goes into making my favorite movies."

Fox Carney, Manager of Research for the ARL talked about TJ’s experience: “When I saw TJ walk in, his jaw just dropped, looking at our table of artwork. He said, ‘Wow, this really means something,’ and it shows a greater perspective when you see the connection that it makes with a child, and a child for whom this is so important. It makes our job even that much more worthwhile. It makes our coming into work just that much more meaningful.”

TJ met with a group of animators and producers over lunch at Walt Disney Animation Studios and got an inside look at how a film goes from inception to the big screen.

You can watch the full episode of “The Wish Effect” in the video below:

