Get VelociCoaster Exclusives from Universal Orlando Resort

VelociCoaster at Universal Orlando Resort

This summer, guests at Universal Orlando Resort will have the chance to come face to face with velociraptors on the new VelociCoaster at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Now, you can get exclusives on the new attraction leading up to its grand opening.

Fans of Universal Orlando Resort can get the latest updates on the new attraction and be the first to see exclusive videos and details.

The Jurassic World VelociCoaster will open in summer 2021 at Universal’s Islands of Adventure in Universal Orlando Resort.

About VelociCoaster:

Designed for speed and engineered for the hunt, the coaster’s revolutionary ride vehicle will send riders twisting and soaring across 4,700 feet of track as they encounter near-misses, launches, 12 heart-pounding seconds of airtime and more – with just a lap bar restraint holding them in place.

The new ride will raise the bar in extreme roller coaster design and become the ultimate experience for thrill-seekers – catapulting guests up to 70 mph and more than 150 feet in the air as they feel the rush of the hunt alongside a swift pack of Velociraptors.

More details about Jurassic World VelociCoaster will be revealed in early 2021.

Jurassic World VelociCoaster Ride Synopsis:

“Step into Jurassic Park and stand in awe and wonder at a land transformed by science after 65 million years. But don’t be deceived by the island’s beauty because danger lurks behind every corner. Only here can you live the adventure of coming face to face with giant creatures of the Earth’s past, encounter raptors roaming every day, or take a daring raft expedition through jungles teeming with dinosaurs.''