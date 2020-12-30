Jaleo at Disney Springs Accepting Orders for Seasonal Roscón de Reyes Cakes

In celebration of Epiphany or Three Kings Day, Jaleo at Disney Springs is now taking orders for the seasonal Roscón de Reyes cakes.
- As we say goodbye to one celebration, it’s time to enjoy another: Three Kings Day. Taking place on January 6, 2021, the religious holiday also known as Epiphany commemorates the day the three wisemen first met the Christ Child.
- One of the traditional sweets served during the holiday is a King Cake or Roscón de Reyes. This wreath-shaped sweet cake is decorated with crystallized fruits to symbolize a crown covered in jewels. Additionally, they can be served with or without a cream filling.
- Chef Jose Andreas’ Jaleo restaurant at Disney Springs is now accepting orders for the seasonal cakes for pick up on January 6th.
- Guests visiting the Walt Disney World location will need to place their orders at least 48 hours in advance of the holiday.
- According to the website order form, guests can purchase up to 10 cakes:
- Roscón de Reyes without cream – $40
- Roscón de Reyes with cream – $45
- After an order is placed guests will be contacted by a Jaleo team member to confirm the order and collect payment.