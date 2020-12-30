President-elect Joe Biden and Wife Jill to Make Special Appearance on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”

President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden will join the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve celebration in an exclusive interview with the show’s host, Ryan Seacrest. In their last interview of 2020, the Bidens will share a message of hope for the new year and beyond.

What’s Happening:

dick clark productions and ABC have announced that President-elect Joe Biden and future first lady Dr. Jill Biden will make a special appearance during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021 .

. The couple will speak exclusively with Ryan Seacrest for their last interview of the year. They’ll share a special message of hope, unity and best wishes for the year ahead.

The New Year’s Eve celebration is hosted by Seacrest along with: Lucy Hale and Billy Porter in Times Square Ciara from Los Angeles Big Freedia from New Orleans

New Year’s Rockin’ Eve airs live on December 31st at 8 pm EST/7 pm CST, on ABC.

What They’re Saying:

Amy Thurlow (dick clark productions), and Craig Erwich (ABC Entertainment, Hulu) in a joint statement: “In a year marked with many challenges, we are honored that President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Biden will join America’s most-watched tradition—Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve—to share an inspiring message as we come together to close out 2020 and look ahead with hope to 2021.”

About Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021:

Audiences nationwide can ring in the new year with more than five and a half hours of dynamic performances airing until 2 am EST.

Earlier this month, ABC revealed the musical performance line up Jennifer Lopez Billy Porter Cyndi Lauper Brandy Doja Cat Lewis Capaldi Megan Thee Stallion Nelly Saweetie And many more

Finally, country artist Jessie James Decker will return as Powerball correspondent helping to reveal the First Millionaire of the Year!

Good to Know:

This is a broadcast event closed to the public.

All guidelines set forth by national, state and local health officials will continue to be closely followed and implemented during the production.

Creative Team: