Meghan McCain Returns to ABC’s “The View” in January 2021

Meghan McCain is coming back to ABC's The View following maternity leave. The co-host will return as the conservative seat at the Hot Topics table on Monday, January 4, 2021.
- The View's Meghan McCain has announced that she’ll be returning from maternity leave and will once again join the virtual Hot Topics table starting on Monday, January 4, 2021.
- McCain and her husband Ben Domenech welcomed their first child, daughter Liberty Sage McCain Domenech on September 28, 2020.
- McCain revealed the news of her return this morning in a tweet saying, "It’s almost time. I’m so excited to take my spot as the conservative seat back at the Hot Topics table (virtually) [on] The View on Monday! Did I miss anything while on maternity leave?!?"
It’s almost time…I’m so excited to take my spot as the conservative seat back at the Hot Topics table (virtually) @TheView on Monday! Did I miss anything while on maternity leave?!? pic.twitter.com/4QGX19bOd6
— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 30, 2020
- During her time away from the show, McCain has shared a few posts celebrating her daughter’s monthly milestones and commenting that she, “cannot fully express the ecstasy of motherhood.” She also stated, “having a daughter answers every existential and ontological question a human being confronts in this wild life."
- In her absence, The View welcomed several guest co-hosts with political strategist Ana Navarro stepping in frequently.
- At the start of this season, co-host Sara Haines returned to The View after leaving to host GMA’s third hour of programming with Michael Strahan.
- The View is moderated by Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosted by Joy Behar, Haines, Sunny Hostin, and McCain.
