NBA G League to Begin Season in “Disney Bubble” at Walt Disney World

The NBA had a lot of success with their “Disney Bubble” in 2020 and now it appears the NBA G League is going to follow in their footsteps. The developmental league plans to begin its 2021 season in February at Walt Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
- The NBA G League shut down in March, following the NBA’s lead. Only the G League hasn’t played another game since.
- According to CBS Sports, the league now plans to start its 2021 season (which would have been its 2020-2021 season) in February at the same facility the NBA used to restart its season – the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Walt Disney World.
- The G League will implement the very successful bubble environment to carry out its season.
- Teams are expected to play 12-15 games in the regular season before beginning playoffs.
- Here is the current timeline for the NBA G League:
- January 11: 2021 G League Draft
- January 19: Players report to their home markets for physicals and pre-season process
- January 26: Teams arrive at the bubble in Orlando
- February 8: Opening night
- March 5-9: Playoffs
- Not every team in the league plans to participate in the 2021 season however. It has been estimated that it will cost teams $400,000-$500,000 to send their team to the bubble and therefore the following 11 teams will not be participating:
- Capital City Go-Go — Washington Wizards (will use BayHawks along with Pelicans)
- College Park Skyhawks — Atlanta Hawks
- Grand Rapids Drive — Detroit Pistons
- Maine Red Claws — Boston Celtics
- Northern Arizona Suns — Phoenix Suns
- Sioux Falls Skyforce — Miami Heat
- South Bay Lakers — Los Angeles Lakers
- Stockton Kings — Sacramento Kings
- Texas Legends — Dallas Mavericks
- Windy City Bulls — Chicago Bulls
- Wisconsin Herd — Milwaukee Bucks