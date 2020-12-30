UFC Pay-Per-View Events, Annual Subscriptions on ESPN+ to See Price increase

2020 was a big year for the UFC on ESPN+ and 2021 is looking like it will bring more of the same. Unfortunately, it will cost fans a bit more next year to enjoy all of the fights as UFC pay-per-view events are set to see a bit of a price increase on the streaming service.
- According to Variety, the cost of a UFC pay-per-view event will increase by $5, from $64.99 to $69.99, on January 8.
- Additionally, the coast of an annual subscription to ESPN+ will increase by $10, from $49.99 to $59.99, on the same date.
- Renewals of annual subscriptions for existing customers will remain at $49.99 however, until at least March 2, 2021.
- This is the second price jump for UFC pay-per-views since ESPN+ became the streaming home for the premiere Mixed Martial Arts organization.
- At the beginning of this year, the cost jumped from $59.99 to $64.99.
- ESPN+ also raised its monthly subscription cost from $4.99 a month to $5.99 a month this summer.
- ESPN+ is the only place fight fans can catch all of the best UFC action, including UFC 257, which will see the highly anticipated return of Conor McGregor as he takes on lightweight contender Dustin Poirier on Saturday, January 23.